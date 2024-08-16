Comparing Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) & DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) and DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Curis has a beta of 3.35, suggesting that its stock price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBV Technologies has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Curis and DBV Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis -468.18% -243.03% -62.24% DBV Technologies -638.21% -74.41% -55.84%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis 0 0 3 0 3.00 DBV Technologies 1 0 2 0 2.33

This is a summary of current recommendations for Curis and DBV Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Curis presently has a consensus target price of $37.33, suggesting a potential upside of 780.50%. DBV Technologies has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 323.28%. Given Curis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Curis is more favorable than DBV Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Curis and DBV Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis $10.16 million 2.46 -$47.41 million ($8.61) -0.49 DBV Technologies $15.73 million 5.80 -$72.73 million ($0.84) -1.13

Curis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DBV Technologies. DBV Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Curis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.0% of Curis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of DBV Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Curis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of DBV Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Curis beats DBV Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curis

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes. The company's pipeline also includes Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; CA-170, an oral, small molecule antagonist designated as CA-170 that selectively targets PD-L1 and VISTA; and CA-327, an oral, small molecule, TIM3/PD-L1, which is a molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and TIM3. It has collaboration agreement with Genentech Inc., or Genentech and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, or Roche, for the commercialization of Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog signaling pathway antagonist for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma, or BCC; Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and also licensed four programs under the Aurigene collaboration, including emavusertib. Curis, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis. The company's earlier stage research programs include vaccine for the respiratory syncytial virus, potential treatments for inflammatory bowel disease, celiac disease, and type I diabetes. In addition, it develops Viaskin technology platform, a platform to potentially treat food allergy. The company has a collaboration with Nestlé Health Science to develop MAG1C, a ready-to-use atopy patch test for the diagnosis of non-IgE mediated CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

