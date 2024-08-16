Comparing Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) & N-able (NYSE:NABL)

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares N-able and Datadog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N-able 6.27% 4.38% 2.66% Datadog 5.11% 7.48% 3.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for N-able and Datadog, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score N-able 0 2 2 0 2.50 Datadog 0 4 26 1 2.90

Earnings & Valuation

N-able presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.66%. Datadog has a consensus target price of $139.15, suggesting a potential upside of 19.62%. Given N-able’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe N-able is more favorable than Datadog.

This table compares N-able and Datadog’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio N-able $449.18 million 5.24 $23.41 million $0.14 91.00 Datadog $2.39 billion 16.26 $48.57 million $0.32 363.53

Datadog has higher revenue and earnings than N-able. N-able is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Datadog, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.3% of N-able shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Datadog shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of N-able shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Datadog shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

N-able has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datadog has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Datadog beats N-able on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About N-able

N-able, Inc. provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow. In addition, the company offers remote monitoring and management solutions provide MSP partners with visibility and insights into the availability and performance of their customers' networks, infrastructure, devices and applications through a centralized dashboard; data protection as-a-service solutions, such as backup and disaster recovery for servers, virtual machines, workstations, files, data, and key cloud-based applications, as well as multi-tenant platform and secure remote delivery architecture. Further, it offers security services through patch management, endpoint security, managed detection and response, web protection, e-mail security, and archiving and vulnerability assessment solutions. Additionally, the company engages in professional services automation, automation and scripting management, password management policies and reporting, and analytics. N-able, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc. operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility. Datadog, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

