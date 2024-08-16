Comparing Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) and American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) and American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and American Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 4 4 0 2.50 American Lithium 0 0 1 1 3.50

Lithium Americas (Argentina) presently has a consensus price target of $8.21, indicating a potential upside of 230.98%. American Lithium has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 682.19%. Given American Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Lithium is more favorable than Lithium Americas (Argentina).

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

49.2% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of American Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and American Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A 3.09% 2.51% American Lithium N/A -19.40% -18.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and American Lithium’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A N/A $1.29 billion $7.99 0.31 American Lithium N/A N/A -$29.55 million ($0.14) -2.97

American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lithium Americas (Argentina), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lithium Americas (Argentina) beats American Lithium on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

