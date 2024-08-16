CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.18

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 82251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CompoSecure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMPO

CompoSecure Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $887.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompoSecure

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new position in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth $3,223,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CompoSecure by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 289,451 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 246,094 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 40.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 557,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 161,333 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CompoSecure by 165.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 130,489 shares in the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CompoSecure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.