Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE) Director Leo M. Drozdoff Purchases 200,000 Shares

Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) Director Leo M. Drozdoff bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.15 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Comstock Stock Up 4.3 %

LODE stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Comstock Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 474.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comstock Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial raised shares of Comstock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LODE. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comstock by 19.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,356,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 219,622 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Comstock by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,868,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,524 shares in the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comstock

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

