Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNXC. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $66.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.61. Concentrix has a 12 month low of $53.89 and a 12 month high of $106.10.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $25,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,327.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,200 shares of company stock worth $76,688 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Concentrix by 381.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 2,992.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Concentrix by 1,005.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Concentrix by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

