Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.52

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.52 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 21.50 ($0.27). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 22.25 ($0.28), with a volume of 17,353 shares trading hands.

Condor Gold Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £46.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,225.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 25.52.

Insider Activity at Condor Gold

In other Condor Gold news, insider Mark Child acquired 100,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of £22,110 ($28,230.34). In related news, insider James(Jim) Mellon purchased 3,333,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £499,999.80 ($638,406.28). Also, insider Mark Child acquired 100,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £22,110 ($28,230.34). 40.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Condor Gold Company Profile

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United Kingdom and Nicaragua. It also explores for silver mines. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua.

