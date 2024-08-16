Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Conn’s Stock Up 147.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $746,580.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional Trading of Conn’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its position in Conn’s by 180.9% during the first quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 120,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

