Contrasting Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) & Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF)

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) and Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Community Health Systems and Sienna Senior Living, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Health Systems 0 4 2 0 2.33 Sienna Senior Living 0 0 1 0 3.00

Community Health Systems currently has a consensus price target of $4.73, suggesting a potential downside of 4.35%. Sienna Senior Living has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.91%. Given Sienna Senior Living’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sienna Senior Living is more favorable than Community Health Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Health Systems $12.55 billion 0.05 -$133.00 million ($0.95) -5.20 Sienna Senior Living N/A N/A N/A ($0.64) -17.24

This table compares Community Health Systems and Sienna Senior Living’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sienna Senior Living has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Community Health Systems. Sienna Senior Living is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Health Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Community Health Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Sienna Senior Living shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Community Health Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Community Health Systems and Sienna Senior Living’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Health Systems -0.79% N/A -0.94% Sienna Senior Living N/A N/A N/A

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc. owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services. The company also provides outpatient services at primary care practices, urgent care centers, free-standing emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, imaging and diagnostic centers, and direct-to-consumer virtual health visits. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc. in May 2015. Sienna Senior Living Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

