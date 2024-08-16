Contrasting LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) & Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) and LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and LuxUrban Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 179.79% 17.11% 11.11% LuxUrban Hotels -77.31% -303.00% -2.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and LuxUrban Hotels’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta $236.66 million 111.74 $316.64 million $5.02 6.10 LuxUrban Hotels $119.68 million 0.03 -$78.52 million ($2.38) -0.03

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has higher revenue and earnings than LuxUrban Hotels. LuxUrban Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

6.9% of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.5% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and LuxUrban Hotels, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 0 0 2 0 3.00 LuxUrban Hotels 0 2 1 0 2.33

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.68%. LuxUrban Hotels has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5,371.96%. Given LuxUrban Hotels’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LuxUrban Hotels is more favorable than Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta.

Risk and Volatility

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LuxUrban Hotels has a beta of -1.37, meaning that its stock price is 237% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta beats LuxUrban Hotels on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington D.C., Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc. and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc. in November 2022. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

