Coral Products (LON:CRU) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.27

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.27 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.16). Coral Products shares last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16), with a volume of 43,035 shares.
Coral Products Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm has a market cap of £11.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77.
Coral Products Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Coral Products’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.
Insider Transactions at Coral Products
About Coral Products
Coral Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection and mouldings, extruded and vacuum formed, fabricated products, and cap enclosures in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, nozzles, and aerosol caps.
