Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Corcept Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CORT. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4 %

CORT stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.14 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $334,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,203 shares in the company, valued at $613,969.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $386,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,039 shares in the company, valued at $233,528.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 11,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $334,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,969.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,550 shares of company stock worth $1,178,759 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 199.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 211,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 140,815 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,066,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,603,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 190.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 66,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 43,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6,252.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

