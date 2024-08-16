CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Stock Price Down 1.9% on Insider Selling

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $12.60 and last traded at $12.65. 43,739 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 928,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

Specifically, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 31,996 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $399,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,853,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,449.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 31,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $399,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,853,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,067,582. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial downgraded CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

CoreCivic Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.20). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $490.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreCivic

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 1,050.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,138,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,763 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the second quarter worth approximately $6,818,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in CoreCivic by 1,284.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 545,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 506,522 shares during the period. Courage Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at $5,323,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

