Cormark Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT)

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Pivotree in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now expects that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Pivotree’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Pivotree’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

PVT has been the topic of several other reports. Paradigm Capital cut their price target on shares of Pivotree from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pivotree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Pivotree from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Pivotree from C$1.70 to C$1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CVE:PVT opened at C$1.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.26. Pivotree has a 12 month low of C$1.01 and a 12 month high of C$2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.

