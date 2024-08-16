Cormark Weighs in on Galiano Gold Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) – Cormark decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a report released on Monday, August 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Galiano Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $4.40 to $4.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Galiano Gold Price Performance

Shares of GAU opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $368.04 million, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.10. Galiano Gold has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galiano Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAU. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Galiano Gold by 141.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 31,757 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Galiano Gold during the first quarter worth $118,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Galiano Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 208,800 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Galiano Gold

(Get Free Report)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.