CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

CorMedix Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRMD opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43. CorMedix has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CRMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CorMedix from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a report on Thursday.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

