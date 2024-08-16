Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,328,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,710,000 after purchasing an additional 70,238 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,324,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,473,000 after buying an additional 80,033 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 378,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,424,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,532.7% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 356,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,231,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 267,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after buying an additional 25,492 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $56.92 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.31.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

