Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,184 Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMOP. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,319,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 130,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after buying an additional 49,025 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,658,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,547,000. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 114,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 32,622 shares during the period.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HMOP opened at $39.06 on Friday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

