Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,111,000 after buying an additional 5,813,688 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,624 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,048,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,468,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,134 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,827,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.88 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.17 and a 200 day moving average of $97.36.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

