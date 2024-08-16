Craig Hallum Boosts Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target to $20.00

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

NASDAQ CLBT opened at $14.96 on Friday. Cellebrite DI has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $16.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.50.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 417.94% and a negative net margin of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLBT. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

