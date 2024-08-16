Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), Zacks reports. Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

Creative Realities Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CREX opened at $4.25 on Friday. Creative Realities has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $44.40 million, a PE ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 3.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Creative Realities in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company's solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

