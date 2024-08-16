Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Crescent Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.8%.

Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $19.63.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.32% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCAP. Raymond James increased their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

