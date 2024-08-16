Critical Analysis: Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) vs. Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) and Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Iberdrola pays an annual dividend of $2.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Hengan International Group pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Iberdrola pays out 59.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Iberdrola and Hengan International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iberdrola 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hengan International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iberdrola and Hengan International Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iberdrola $53.39 billion 1.63 $5.20 billion $3.98 13.58 Hengan International Group $3.36 billion 1.10 $395.71 million N/A N/A

Iberdrola has higher revenue and earnings than Hengan International Group.

Profitability

This table compares Iberdrola and Hengan International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iberdrola 14.05% 10.50% 4.25% Hengan International Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Iberdrola has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hengan International Group has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Iberdrola shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Hengan International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Iberdrola beats Hengan International Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, S.A. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries. The company is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; energy retail supply activities, such as gas and electricity, and other products and services, including hydrogen, as well as non-renewable generation; and production of green hydrogen. It has a total installed capacity of 62,871 MW. In addition, the company offers heat pumps, self-consumption, electric mobility, solar, etc. services to residential customers; and management of energy facilities, as well as supplies green H2, industrial heat, etc. to industrial customers. Iberdrola, S.A. was founded in 1840 and is based in Bilbao, Spain.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products. It is also involved in the trading of various products for ladies, pregnant women, infants, and kids, as well as disposable fiber-based products; and engages in the ecommerce business. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes heat and power; and manufactures, distributes, and sells gas, protective equipment, medical instrument, skin care products, antiseptics, and household products. Hengan International Group Company Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

