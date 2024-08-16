Critical Review: Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) and Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC)

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) and Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Billerud AB (publ) and Mercer International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Billerud AB (publ) alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Billerud AB (publ) 1 0 2 0 2.33 Mercer International 0 5 0 0 2.00

Mercer International has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 48.24%. Given Mercer International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mercer International is more favorable than Billerud AB (publ).

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Billerud AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mercer International $1.99 billion 0.21 -$242.06 million ($3.43) -1.82

This table compares Billerud AB (publ) and Mercer International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Billerud AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mercer International.

Profitability

This table compares Billerud AB (publ) and Mercer International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Billerud AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Mercer International -11.27% -26.21% -6.47%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.0% of Billerud AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Mercer International shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Mercer International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Billerud AB (publ) beats Mercer International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Billerud AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Billerud AB (publ) provides paper and packaging materials worldwide. It operates through Region Europe, Region North America, and Solutions & Other segments. The Region Europe segment manufactures and sells liquid packaging board, kraft paper, containerboard, cartonboard, sack paper and market pulp, which are primarily used to produce packaging for food and beverages, industrial, medical and hygiene, as well as consumer and luxury goods. The Region North America segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of graphic paper, kraft and specialty paper, and market pulp, which are primarily used for printing and publishing, packaging of food, and consumer products. Its Solutions & Other segment provides services under managed packaging; and supply woods. The company was formerly known as BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) and changed its name to Billerud AB (publ) in October 2022. Billerud AB (publ) was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

About Mercer International

(Get Free Report)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills. The company also manufactures, distributes, and sells lumber, cross-laminated timber, finger joint lumber, glue-laminated timber, wood pallets, electricity, biofuels, and wood residuals. In addition, it generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party. Further, it produces and sells NBSK pulp manufactured from softwood; green energy using carbon-neutral biofuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; tall oil from black liquor for use as a chemical additive and green energy source; bio extractives and biomaterials, including lignin, turpentine, cellulose filaments, and sandalwood oil; and biofuels; as well as provides transportation and logistics services. The company sells its pulp to pulp markets, integrated paper and paperboard manufacturers; and lumber products to distributors, construction firms, secondary manufacturers, retail yards, and home centers. Mercer International Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Billerud AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billerud AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.