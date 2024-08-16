CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Director Scott A. Hill Acquires 23,554 Shares of Stock

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) Director Scott A. Hill purchased 23,554 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $126,956.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,244.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CS Disco Stock Performance

Shares of LAW stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79. CS Disco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $319.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LAW shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CS Disco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berylson Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in CS Disco by 424.2% in the fourth quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 282,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 228,669 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CS Disco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

