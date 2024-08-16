CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
CT Real Estate Investment Price Performance
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CT Real Estate Investment
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Mutual Funds vs Hedge Funds: What’s the Difference?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks That Shouldn’t Be Overlooked
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- UBS Posts Fantastic Q2 Results, But Regulatory Changes Loom Large
Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.