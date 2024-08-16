Cwm LLC Acquires 498 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 42.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,670,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $198,021.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,351.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.95, for a total value of $345,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,084,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,741,758.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $198,021.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,351.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,093 shares of company stock valued at $12,016,869 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

PAYC stock opened at $159.69 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $299.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.24 and its 200 day moving average is $172.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PAYC

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.