Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 60.0% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $209.97 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $147.62 and a 52-week high of $225.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.50.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FERG shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

