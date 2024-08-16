Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTAI. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,052,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,039,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 1,488.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 867,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,415,000 after purchasing an additional 813,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,147,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $106.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.76. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 2.03. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $32.66 and a 12-month high of $117.45.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $443.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.92 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 156.50%. Analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTAI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.90.

Insider Activity at FTAI Aviation

In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,185,324. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

