CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) Director Di-Ann Eisnor Sells 15,000 Shares

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CXApp Price Performance

CXAI opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. CXApp Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $7.07.

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter. CXApp had a negative return on equity of 154.96% and a negative net margin of 791.55%.

About CXApp

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

