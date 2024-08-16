Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.11, Zacks reports. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,953.78% and a negative net margin of 21,963.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($6.60) EPS.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.8 %

CYCC stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYCC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

