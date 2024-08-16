Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cytosorbents in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now forecasts that the medical research company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cytosorbents’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 75.07% and a negative return on equity of 129.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

CTSO has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Cytosorbents to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Price Performance

CTSO opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytosorbents

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 98.8% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 825,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 410,000 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 51,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 299,103 shares during the period. 32.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.