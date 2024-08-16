DA Davidson Lowers CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $290.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $380.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.33% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $260.49 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $140.52 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $326.66 and a 200-day moving average of $321.23. The company has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 491.49, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $20,925,726.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,576,497.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $20,925,726.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,576,497.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,643 shares of company stock worth $49,709,324. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,280 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,796 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,461,000 after acquiring an additional 358,945 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,425,000 after purchasing an additional 60,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

