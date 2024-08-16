Daniel Kim Halyk Purchases 5,000 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.14 per share, with a total value of C$45,700.00.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 3,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.15 per share, with a total value of C$27,450.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 70,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$658,000.00.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

TSE TOT opened at C$9.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$366.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.04. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.36 and a 1 year high of C$10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Total Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.90%.

Separately, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

