Daniel R. Lee Sells 35,000 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel R. Lee sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $175,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,116,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,603,569.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of FLL opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $5.98.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.10 million. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLL. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 39,706 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 840,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 86,333 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 48.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 170,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 55,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

FLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

