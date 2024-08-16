Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) Announces Earnings Results

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter. Data Storage had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 3.48%.
Data Storage Price Performance
Data Storage stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 million, a PE ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 0.75. Data Storage has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54.
About Data Storage
