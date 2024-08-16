Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) Announces Earnings Results

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter. Data Storage had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 3.48%.

Data Storage Price Performance

Data Storage stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 million, a PE ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 0.75. Data Storage has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54.

Get Data Storage alerts:

About Data Storage

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Data Storage Corporation provides data management and cloud solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of multi-cloud IT solutions, including cyber security solutions, which comprise ezSecurity, a security solution for endpoint security, system assessments, and risk analysis, as well as IBM system protection, including Ransomware defense.

Receive News & Ratings for Data Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.