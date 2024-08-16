Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Issues Earnings Results

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.94 by $0.35, RTT News reports. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Deere & Company Trading Up 6.3 %

NYSE DE opened at $373.45 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $435.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $102.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $367.28 and its 200-day moving average is $380.70.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.78.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

