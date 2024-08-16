Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 616,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 1,530,117 shares.The stock last traded at $364.76 and had previously closed at $351.28.

The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.94 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.20 earnings per share.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.78.

Insider Activity

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,031,500,000 after acquiring an additional 263,709 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,859,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,967,000 after buying an additional 705,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $1,248,036,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,254,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,259,000 after buying an additional 60,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $367.28 and its 200 day moving average is $380.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $102.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

