Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delcath Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ DCTH opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $208.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.64. Delcath Systems has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $9.18.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 290.07% and a negative net margin of 1,080.72%. The business had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,918,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter worth $962,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,224,000. Vivo Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 94.9% in the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,666,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 811,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.