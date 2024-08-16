Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Short Interest Up 19.4% in July

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,809,800 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 2,353,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 720.5 days.

Deliveroo Trading Up 21.1 %

Shares of DROOF opened at $2.24 on Friday. Deliveroo has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60.

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc, a holding company, operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. The company connects local consumers, shops, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

