Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Short Interest Up 19.4% in July

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,809,800 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 2,353,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 720.5 days.
Deliveroo Trading Up 21.1 %
Shares of DROOF opened at $2.24 on Friday. Deliveroo has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60.
Deliveroo Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Deliveroo
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Mutual Funds vs Hedge Funds: What’s the Difference?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks That Shouldn’t Be Overlooked
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- UBS Posts Fantastic Q2 Results, But Regulatory Changes Loom Large
Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.