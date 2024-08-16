Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Up 6.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $160.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Dell Technologies traded as high as $109.80 and last traded at $109.35. Approximately 5,991,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 10,219,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.95.

DELL has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.06.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,412,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,137,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,986,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,137,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619 over the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

