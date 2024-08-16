Desjardins Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.35 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SLF. Evercore reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.10.

SLF opened at C$70.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 56.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$70.02. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$61.84 and a 52-week high of C$74.94.

In related news, Director Kevin Strain purchased 12,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$67.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$809,760.00. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.31%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

