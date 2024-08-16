Desjardins Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN)

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Titanium Transp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Desjardins also issued estimates for Titanium Transp’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Titanium Transp Stock Performance

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$115.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$118.37 million.

Titanium Transp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st.

