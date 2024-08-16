Desjardins Weighs in on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:INO)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Desjardins analyst A. Leon now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Desjardins also issued estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.
