Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 46.01% and a negative net margin of 114.38%.

Digimarc Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $26.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.91 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.45. Digimarc has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $43.43.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DMRC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Digimarc from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Digimarc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.