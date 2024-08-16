Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.08

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.08 and last traded at $27.05, with a volume of 3953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.97.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 78,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.