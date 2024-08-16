Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Shares of DIN opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $496.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.74. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $56.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.13.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 438.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

