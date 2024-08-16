Diversified Trust Co Acquires 700 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in AppLovin by 212.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin stock opened at $85.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.16. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $34.45 and a 52 week high of $91.91.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $235,159.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 448,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,493,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $235,159.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,493,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 12,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $1,007,772.55. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,236,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,711,904.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,350 shares of company stock worth $34,147,941 over the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APP has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.94.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

