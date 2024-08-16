Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth $1,509,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 757,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,642,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 43.5% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 256,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 77,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth approximately $452,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $21.02.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 39.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MWA. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Mueller Water Products

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In related news, insider J Scott Hall sold 102,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $1,993,568.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,630,326.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christine Ortiz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $175,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at $691,898.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider J Scott Hall sold 102,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $1,993,568.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,029 shares in the company, valued at $10,630,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,920,087 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mueller Water Products

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.