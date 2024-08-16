Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 416.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,209,000 after buying an additional 5,292,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $358,837,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Republic Services by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,722,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,918 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $130,892,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 361,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,681,000 after purchasing an additional 208,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $202.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.88. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.23 and a 52 week high of $206.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

